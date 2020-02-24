The Tahlequah Middle School TSA-STEM Club is raising funds for the spring expedition trip to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
For almost 20 years, science teacher Russell Hudgens has been taking students on learning adventures, and 30 students have signed up for the 2020 spring trip.
Along with concession sales at TMS, the club is hosting a rummage sale and Chili's Give Back Night, which will be from lunch to close on Thursday, March 5 at 1957 S. Muskogee Ave. Guests need to tell their server they are dining out in support of the TSA-STEM Marine Biology Field Trip. To-go orders are included in the fundraiser.
Donations are being collected for the rummage sale, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 6 a.m. to noon, in the TMS cafeteria. All types of decent items will be accepted and sold. Clothing can be donated, and it will be sold by the pound. Setup for the sale will be Friday, April 3, 4-7 p.m. Monetary donations to the club are also being accepted.
For more information, contact Hudgens at hudgensr@tahlequahschools.org.
