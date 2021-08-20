Tahlequah Main Street, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, and Tour Tahlequah have hired Arnett Muldrow & Associates to conduct a branding and marketing initiative for the City of Tahlequah and its historic downtown.
The purpose of the effort is to create a consistent image package for the community and its partners to use to continue to build local pride, recruit investment to the community, and market Tahlequah to visitors.
The marketing and branding resource visit for Tahlequah will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 3 p.m. at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, Room 3, with a series of roundtable meetings with various stakeholder groups. Officials invite area residents to share their opinions about this place they call home.
Arnett Muldrow & Associates, Ltd. – with offices in Greenville, South Carolina, and Milford, Delaware – has completed branding and marketing programs for over 450 communities in 30 states.
Each of these sessions will take about 45 minutes to complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.