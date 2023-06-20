Tahlequah Main Street Association turned 20 years old this year, and marked the occasion by celebrating with community members at Norris Park on Friday, June 16.
“Grow with Main Street” featured booths, games, cornhole, inflatables, a dunk tank, a DJ, and even a chorus of “Happy Birthday” for TSMA, complete with cake. But the main event was the announcement of this year’s Big Impact grant winner.
Jamie Hale, director of TMSA, announced the three finalists for the Big Impact grant during the June 6 City Council meeting. These were the 108 Building, Bloom Flowers and Gifts, and Kroner and Baer. The community virtual vote opened on June 12 and community members had until noon Friday to cast as many votes as they wished. Each vote cost $1, with all proceeds going toward the next Big Impact grant cycle.
The winner, A Bloom – local florist – was announced at 7 p.m. by Susan LaVictoire of the TSMA Economic Vitality Committee.
“From bike racks to new signage for local businesses, Big Impact has been a great opportunity for improvements downtown,” said LaVictoire. “The Big Impact has encouraged and allowed other businesses to improve their buildings and the overall aesthetic of the downtown area, and y’all know as well as I do that a better downtown makes for a better Tahlequah all the way around.”
In partnership with Arvest Bank, TSMA’s Big Impact grant this year amounted to $7,500.
“I believe A Bloom will use their Big Impact grant funds for creating a beautiful new awning that will make that whole side of the block even better,” said LaVictoire.
A Bloom Owner Rian Cragar thanked everyone who voted for her business.
“I’m very excited, and my storefront is going to be so cute now like the rest of my block,” said Crager.
Other awards were handed out, including Outstanding Business Expansion to Beautiquey and the Beast; Best Entrepreneurial Effort to the Craft Addict; Best Retail Event to Ladies’ Night Out; and more.
“[Ladies Night Out] was actually awarded Oklahoma Main Street’s Outstanding Retail Event,” said Kristy Eubanks, TSMA president-elect.
After the award proceedings, visitors enjoyed a time capsule burial ceremony – which is to be unearthed in 2043 – and the return of Movies in the Park with a screening of “School of Rock.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.