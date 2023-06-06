The Tahlequah Main Street Association has announced, “Grow with Main Street,” a free outdoor event celebrating 20 years of TMSA.
The event will take place Friday, June 16 from 5-8 p.m. at Norris Park
This event will feature birthday cake, a time capsule, an awards ceremony, the announcement of the Big Impact winner, and a return of Movies in the Park.
At 5 p.m. there will be a DJ, dancing, and other activities.
The Tahlequah Main Street Awards Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with the announcement of the Big Impact winner at 7 p.m.
The time capsule burial ceremony will be at 8 p.m., and the Movie in the Park will play “School of Rock” at dark.
Released in 2003, “School of Rock” is a rock comedy musical about an out-of-work musician pretending to be a substitute teacher.
TMSA has invited some local food trucks in addition to the feature presentation. Everyone can indulge in various food choices, including snacks, beverages, and treats.
For those seeking a little more excitement, the event will feature fun carnival games.
With games for all ages, the carnival atmosphere will ensure that everyone has a fantastic time and creates lasting memories.
