Based on current data and the strain that continued outbreaks would cause Cherokee County and other health facilities, the Tahlequah Main Street Association has chosen to be proactive and cancel this year’s Red Fern Festival.
The choice was not taken lightly or quickly, TMSA officials said. It was a decision made with input from local elected officials and medical professionals, as well as partners throughout this community regarding current trends of the virus and its variants.
“The latest reports from local, state and national medical professionals show a continued upward trend in positive COVID-19 tests as well as hospitalizations. We have zero interest in putting this community, our festival goers or vendors at risk,” said Jamie Hale, TMSA director. “The health of our community is top priority, as I am sure it is for everyone in Tahlequah. We thought it was in the best interest of everyone that we cancel.”
TMSA officials are prepared and already have a head start on Red Fern Festival 2022, which is slated to be held the last weekend in April, as usual. Due to COVID-19, those dates have changed over the past two seasons.
“We are hopeful that with increased vaccinations throughout the nation that we will find our way through this pandemic,” Hale said. “We want everyone to be safe and healthy and look forward to having Red Fern in the spring.”
TMSA will be contacting each vendor personally by phone this week to discuss the details moving forward, Hale added.
“Thank you for your continued partnership as we work together to take these proactive measures. For questions or more information regarding the Red Fern Festival or TMSA, call 918-931-1699,” she said.
