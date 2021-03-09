TMSA, Chamber optimistic about events schedule

The city is still striving and surviving with sales tax opportunities, despite the cancellation or postponement of annual events.
Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Jamie Hale said this year has been tough, with planning and re-planning events part of the pandemic process.
“Over the past year, we have focused our efforts on finding ways to keep our community safe while still providing a way for people to shop, dine and play in downtown Tahlequah,” said Hale. “It has been worth it to see the community rally around our local small businesses and show their support.”
Spring events, such as the Red Fern Festival, were canceled last year as COVID-19 began to hit hard. The annual festival that bring in locals, tourists, crafts, food, music, and business to downtown has been scheduled for Sept. 10 -11.
TMSA was able to host annual events during the holiday season with precautions in place, stressing safety for all.
“We were so grateful to be able to host Movies in the Park and Second Saturdays in the summer, along with Ladies Night Out and the Cookie Stroll at then end of 2020,” said Hale.
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce CEO-President Nathan Reed said they are ready to host events, but the safety of the community is first and foremost.
“Our plan is to keep a very close eye on numbers of cases, vaccination numbers, and restrictions/recommendations from state, local, and Centers for Disease Control,” said Reed.
According to the CDC, more than 60 million people in the U.S. have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 31 million have received two doses.
As of March 9, the CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can gather privately without masks or physical distancing. However, it encourages those same people to continue safety precautions.
Wines of Winter had to be canceled this year, as the number of positive cases were spiking.
“That specific event consists of the handling of food and drink that we were just not comfortable with at that time. We are planning something in its place, but that will take place in March,” said Hale.
While many events in the downtown corridor give a boost in sales tax revenue for the city, Reed said Tahlequah has been able to keep sales taxes dollars up, even without those features.
“I think people are staying in town to shop instead of making the trip to Tulsa, Muskogee, or other large towns. I hope this trend continues,” said Reed. “I think events and festivals coming back will help to draw those crowds back into Tahlequah and benefit the town again.”
