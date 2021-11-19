Several hundred local residents made their way to downtown Tahlequah for Ladies Night Out Thursday evening, Nov. 18.
The Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Jamie Hale said there were over 600 participants this year.
“Ladies Night Out has been a TMSA favorite for over nine years,” she said. “We have a handful of new businesses open in the downtown area this year that participated in their first Ladies Night Out, which added to the excitement.”
The outdoor venue spanned all seven blocks of the Muskogee Avenue corridor, with about 27 participating businesses.
The Northeastern State University baseball team set up a Pop-a-Balloon game as part of a fundraiser for the upcoming season.
“Participants could purchase a chance to throw darts at a balloon, and each time you popped the balloon, you were entered into a drawing for an Airbnb in stay in St. Petersburg, Florida,” said Hale.
Workman's provided balloons to be popped for additional savings and a free item inside.
“We had 50 balloons at 5:30, and then we had men’s shirts and men’s jeans that are $10 and men’s jeans that are marked down that are 25-50 percent off, and then we have women’s items that are on sale,” said owner Angela Workman-Cook.
Crystal Pardue was looking at clothes inside Workman's, and she said this was her second time to take part in Ladies Night Out. She said it gave her an opportunity to spend time with her daughters.
"We like it, and it's a blast," said Pardue.
490 Creations held a special promotion on a surprise tumbler style. Owner Bryan Rigsby said this year’s event was a success.
Entertainment was available, too. Lyle Deiter played tunes at Tahlequah Creates, and Kroner and Baer featured live music with Amber Watson, along with complimentary samples of Rose Rock Coffee Vodka, and free coffee and a coffee mug.
Amy Carter, of Vivid Salon and Boutique, said there were several discounts in the salon and drawings.
Meigs Jewelry offered a storewide of 15 percent, excluding loose diamonds, and a $100 gift card for $50 purchases. There were also half-priced items.
Boulevard had deals of buy one, get half off, throughout the entire store.
Monica Rotton attends the event every year with her girlfriends, and she said it’s always one of her favorites.
“This year, I felt the stores went above and beyond to bring the Christmas spirit,” she said.
Surveys were taken by participants throughout the night, and Hale said their feedback helps for planning next year’s event.
“The positive feedback from the participants and merchants is very encouraging. We can't wait to start planning for next year. Coming up with new ideas each year to keep it exciting is always fun,” she said.
What’s next
The next TMSA event is Cookie Stroll on Main, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.