The Tahlequah Main Street Association has begun accepting applications for its 2022 military and veteran banner program. The banner program recognizes and honors individuals who are serving or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Since the program's debut in 2019, Tahlequah has honored over 65 local service men and women, and it has been recognized by Main Street Oklahoma as one of the top programs of its kind in the state.
“The TMSA veteran banner program is a great way to honor our local active military and veterans in Cherokee County,” said Jamie Hale, TMSA director. “Each honoree will be added to our virtual walking tour through the Pocketsights app where the community can read each honoree's bio provided by their families.”
Each banner is draped on streetlights throughout the downtown corridor and Norris Park from mid-October through mid-November. This provides a limited number of spots available. Banners are 16-inches by 40-inches and will be two-sided. Side 1 is custom-designed with an image and name of the honoree along with military branch and dates of service or war or conflict. Side 2 will display the Tahlequah Main Street Association logo. The banners will be hung in the downtown area in November to celebrate Veterans Day.
This award-winning military and veteran banner program has become a staple in downtown Tahlequah.
“Our main street represents the beating heart of the city of Tahlequah, and it is an honor and privilege to recognize our military and veteran heroes and their families at this special place in our community,” said Austin Patton, TMSA president. “I can’t think of a better way to honor our currently serving military personnel, veterans, and their families than by highlighting their service in the heart of the city of Tahlequah – our downtown.”
Information required for applications includes a completed form, only one service person per banner, payment of $175, photograph of a service member or a veteran in military uniform per submission guidelines, service name, rank, and dates of service/conflict. A short bio for walking tour is encouraged but not required.
Applications will close Aug. 31 unless sold out before. Those interested can apply and pay online by visiting https://form.jotform.com/221954551397161?fbclid=IwAR3gd16IUAjkOVMNdu-P1-EiA_CQeLHRL3uAZEbauja0WpT18JZT67YcvEE. To pay by cash or check, call 918-931-1699.
