The Tahlequah Main Street Association has begun accepting applications for its 2023 Military and Veteran Banner program.
The banner program recognizes and honors individuals who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces.
Since the program’s debut in 2019, Tahlequah has honored over 75 local service men and women, and the Oklahoma Main Street Center has recognized it as one of the top programs of its kind in the state.
“Our main street represents the being heart of the city of Tahlequah – and it is an honor and privilege to recognize our military and veteran heroes and their families at this special place in our community,” said Jamie Hale, TMSA executive director. “Each honoree will be added to our virtual walking tour through the Pocketsights app, where the community can read each honoree’s bio provided by their families.”
Each banner is draped on streetlights throughout the downtown corridor and Norris Park from mid-October through mid-November. This provides a limited number of spots available. Banners are 16-inches by 40-inches and will be two-sided. Side one is custom designed with an image and name of the honoree, along with military branch and dates of service or war/conflict. Side two will display the Tahlequah Main Street Association logo.
This award-winning military and veteran banner program has become a staple in downtown Tahlequah.
Information required for applications includes: completed form; photograph of a service member or a veteran in military uniform per submission guidelines; service name, rank, and dates of service/conflict; payment in the amount of $175; a short bio for walking tour is encouraged, but not required; and only one service person per banner.
Applications will close Aug. 31 unless sold out before. Those interested can apply and pay online by visiting the link tahlequahmainstreet.com. To pay by cash or check, contact the office at 918-931-1699.
