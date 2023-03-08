Tahlequah Main Street Association has made a name as one of the top Main Street programs in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Main Street Center announced on March 3 the finalists of the program's annual statewide awards competition. Of the 23 categories, TMSA has received top three nominations in eight categories.
"Tahlequah has clearly demonstrated it is one of the top Main Street programs in the state. As the president of TMSA Board of Directors, I can say without question that this organization, our team of passionate community members, work very hard to bring new investment and economic opportunities to the heart of Tahlequah - our downtown" said Austin Patton, TMSA president.
Events, projects and businesses that were chosen by as finalists were:
• TMSA's PocketSights walking tours for Best Main Street Community Education Campaign.
• OKsWagen Festival for Premier Special Event Under 1,000 Attendees.
• Red Fern Festival for Premier Special Event Over 1,000 Attendees.
• Ladies Night Out for Best Main Street Retail Event.
• The Community Rebrand Project for Outstanding Image Promotion.
• The Foundry on Shawnee for Best Adaptive Reuse Project Over $25,000 Category.
• The Craft Addict for Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor.
• Rafa's Burrito Company for Best New Business.
"TMSA is absolutely going to win; we will once again be bringing home awards this year for all Tahlequah citizens to be proud of and celebrate with us," said Patton.
"I want to invite the community to join our organization. We need good people from Tahlequah to continue growing and bringing new opportunities to the heart of our community. We host monthly Community Transformation meetings at the Armory on the third Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. We'd love for you to join us."
According to the Oklahoma Main Street Center, programs across the state competed in 23 award categories representing the "four points" of the Main Street Approach: organization, promotion, economic vitality, and design.
"Panels of outside judges for each point reviewed the entries and determined the winners. These award categories highlight the many activities, businesses, volunteers and Main Street programs throughout Oklahoma," said Buffy Hughes, Oklahoma Main Street Center director. "Each award entry, submitted by local Main Street programs, showcases the creativity and participation toward increasing revenue in, and spurring job creation for, their historic commercial business districts."
Each finalist is nominated by members of the TMSA board and committees. All finalists will be recognized, and winners will be announced during the 33rd annual Main Street Awards Banquet on May 2 in Oklahoma City.
A special category that is also recognized each year is Board Member of the Year. This year, TMSA nominated Rian Cragar for that honor.
TMSA Director Jamie Hale said that not only is Tahlequah knocking it out of the park on the nominations, but TMSA is also in the running for Main Street Community of the Year.
"We are looking forward to celebrating accomplishments as an organization and those of the Tahlequah downtown businesses and stakeholders," Hale said. "As the heart of the Tahlequah Community, Downtown Tahlequah continues to make strides in all areas of the Main Street 4-Point approach. t is an honor to highlight these individuals, programs, and projects that make downtown Tahlequah a place that our community is proud of."
For information on all things Tahlequah Main Street, visit http://www.tahlequahmainstreet.com/about.html and sign up for Tahlequah Main Street's "Downtown Lowdown," a quarterly newsletter that shares the downtown experience.
