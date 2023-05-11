The Tahlequah Main Street Association has has been named Oklahoma Main Street Center’s Program of the Year.
The award is the highest honor given by the Oklahoma Main Street Center, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, to a community that has shown outstanding efforts in revitalizing its downtown area.
The 33rd Annual Oklahoma Main Street Awards Banquet was held in Oklahoma City on May 2. TMSA was one of 15 other programs in the running for the honor of Program of the Year: Ardmore, Altus, Duncan, Enid, Greenwood District, Guymon, Kendall Whittier, Newkirk, Ponca City, Pryor, Stockyards City, Tulsa, Woodward, and Yukon.
Out of the 40-plus statewide programs, the efforts of TMSA shined the brightest this year. The TMSA program was also nominated for eight of 24 other award categories and ended up winning for Best Main Street Retail Event — Ladies Night Out — and Outstanding Image Promotion with community rebranding. Other top three finalists include: TMSA’s PocketSights walking tours for Best Main Street Community Education Campaign; OksWagen Festival for Premier Special Event Under 1,000 Attendees; Red Fern Festival for Premier Special Event Over 1,000 Attendees; The Foundry on Shawnee for Best Adaptive Reuse Project Over $25,000 category; The Craft Addict for Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor; and Rafa’s Burrito Company for Best New Business.
TMSA has been actively working to revitalize downtown Tahlequah since 1997. The organization has been successful in implementing several projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing the area's economic vitality, promoting its unique historic character, and creating a vibrant sense of community.
The Oklahoma Main Street Program of the Year award recognizes the organization's commitment to the Main Street Four-Point Approach, which includes design, economic vitality, promotion, and organization. Tahlequah Main Street Association has demonstrated excellence in all these areas, making it a deserving recipient of the award.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the Oklahoma Main Street Center," said Tahlequah Main Street Association Executive Director Jamie Hale. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our volunteers, board members, merchants and community partners who have made our collaborative efforts possible. It inspires us to continue working towards creating a vibrant and thriving downtown Tahlequah."
TMSA's revitalization efforts have resulted in numerous success stories, including the rehabilitation of historic buildings, the establishment of new businesses, the creation of public art, and the hosting of community events. The organization's commitment to preserving and promoting the area's cultural heritage has also been a significant factor in its success.
The Oklahoma Main Street Center's recognition of TMSA's efforts is a significant achievement for the community, and it reflects the organization's success in transforming downtown Tahlequah into a vibrant and thriving area. To be part of the initiative, join the Tahlequah Main Street Association at the monthly Community Transformations Meeting held on the third Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Armory.
For more information about TMSA and its programs, visit their website at www.tahlequahmainstreet.com.
