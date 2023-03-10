The Tahlequah Main Street Association Senior Banner Program is underway for the Class of 2023 Tahlequah Tigers and Sequoyah Indians.
The program honors seniors throughout the downtown Tahlequah corridor by displaying custom banners to celebrate this tremendous accomplishment. This is an excellent way to show support for seniors in the area, but spaces are limited.
The TMSA Senior Banner Program recognizes and honors graduating seniors from Tahlequah High School and Sequoyah High School. The program is offered by TMSA and is in no way affiliated with Sequoyah or Tahlequah High School.
Each 16” by 40” banner will be two-sided with one side custom-designed with an image, name of the honoree, and graduation year. Side two will display the Tahlequah Main Street Association logo. The banners will be hung in the downtown area in May and June to celebrate the graduating seniors. Banners are $150, include a senior photo for one graduate and can make a wonderful family keepsake after the banners are taken down in July.
To apply for a senior banner, visit https://form.jotform.com/230605709494157 for the Tahlequah Tigers application or https://form.jotform.com/230638343294155 for the Sequoyah Indians application.
The deadline to purchase a Senior Banner is April 3 or until sold out. Placements are limited. Contact the TMSA office at 918-931-1699 for any questions.
