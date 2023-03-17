The Tahlequah Main Street Association Senior Banner Program is underway for the Class of 2023 Tahlequah Tigers and Sequoyah Indians.
The program honors seniors throughout the downtown Tahlequah corridor by displaying custom banners to celebrate this tremendous accomplishment. The TMSA Senior Banner Program recognizes and honors graduating seniors from Tahlequah High School and Sequoyah High School.
Each 16-inch by 40-inch banner will be two-sided with one side custom-designed with an image, name of the honoree, and graduation year. Side two will display the TMSA logo. The banners will be hung in the downtown area in May and June to celebrate the seniors. Banners are $150. To apply for a senior banner, visit https://form.jotform.com/230605709494157 for the Tahlequah Tigers application or https://form.jotform.com/230638343294155 for the Sequoyah Indians application.
The deadline to purchase is April 3 or until sold out. Contact the TMSA office at 918-931-1699.
