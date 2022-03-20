The Tahlequah Main Street Board will be accepting applications for its vacant board member seats March 18 through April 8.
Area community members interested in serving should fill out an application at TMSA Board Member Application.
"We are lucky to have assembled a great group of like-minded community members who care about what happens in our downtown and throughout our community. We have a history of hosting successful events and downtown activities, all made possible by the board members who currently serve and those who have served before them," said Jamie Hale, TMSA director. "Each of our board members appreciates the opportunity to serve this community."
Board member applications will be vetted by the executive committee and then approved by majority vote of the full TMSA board in June. Approved board members will begin serving in July 2022 at the beginning of the TMSA fiscal year.
TMSA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization that is a member of the National Main Street center and part of the Main Street America network.
The amazing individuals who make up TMSA are passionate advocates, dedicated volunteers, influential stakeholders, and community organizers who work every day to turn the tide in their communities, catalyzing reinvestment, creating jobs, and fostering pride of place.
For more information regarding the application process, email jamilynnmurphy@gmail.com or call Hale at 918-931-1699.
