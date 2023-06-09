The Tahlequah Main Street Association is excited to announce “Grow with Main Street”, a free outdoor event celebrating 20 years of TMSA, in Norris Park.
This event, slated for Friday, June 16, will feature birthday cake, a time capsule, an awards ceremony, the announcement of The Big Impact winner, and a return of Movies in the Park. The schedule is as follows:
5 p.m.: DJ, dancing, and activities.
6 p.m.: Tahlequah Main Street Awards Ceremony.
7 p.m.: Announcement of the “Big Impact” winner.
8 p.m.: Time capsule burial ceremony.
Dark: Movie in the Park, “School of Rock”.
Area residents are invited to join TMSA as it presents “School of Rock” on the big screen. Released in 2003, “School of Rock” is a rock comedy musical about an out of work musician pretending to be a substitute teacher. The movie begins at dark.
TMSA has invited some local food trucks, in addition to the feature presentation.
Everyone can indulge in various food choices, such as savory snacks, refreshing beverages, and tasty treats, ensuring that every palate is satisfied.
For those seeking a little more excitement, the event will feature fun carnival games. Attendees can put their skills to the test and challenge their friends. With games for all ages, the carnival atmosphere will ensure that everyone has a good time and creates lasting memories.
