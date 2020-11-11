TMSA Veteran Banner Program viewable now

The Tahlequah Main Street Association and community recently came out to support a newly created program for TMSA, the Veteran Banner Program which honors individuals who have served or are serving in the U.S. armed forces.
The event consisted of patriotic music, acknowledgements, and supporters of the armed forces.
“We could not have asked for a more beautiful day to honor our Cherokee County veterans and active-duty military service members,” said Jamie Hale, TMSA director. “It was heartwarming to see the support from their family and friends. We look forward to making this an annual event.”
Staff Sgt. Chance Guthrie, U.S. Air Force crew chief, is an honoree by his family. He said it was nice to see a town not only honoring, but sharing the stories of military personnel for all to see.
“We're so used to hearing ‘support the troops,’ but we never get to hear the stories of the troops because we come from all walks of life, races and religions,” Chance said.
His mother, Cathy, said the program allowed her the opportunity to express her pride in her son.
“The banner meant a lot to me. It was a way to show him how very proud of him that I am…a way to show the whole town that he's a hero,” Cathy said.
Chance’s sister, Stacie Boston, said this was a service she and her mother were going to make happen for her brother.
“When I saw that the Tahlequah Main Street Association was offering this service for our veterans, I knew I wanted to get a banner for my brother. It’s nice to give him recognition for what he’s overcome in life and how he is serving the country in such a selfless way,” Boston said. “I think it’s nice that the association is honoring those who have ties to our city and have served or are serving our country.”
TMSA designed 46 banners, and each has a scannable QR code so people can learn more about each hero.
“The banners will be displayed through November. We encourage the community to come downtown and take our self-guided walking tour,” Hale said.
For more information on the program and those who were honored, visit www.tahlequahmainstreet.com/military-and-veterans-banner-program.
