TMSA whittles finalists for Big Impact project down to three

Looking to make a Big Impact on a special downtown business, the Tahlequah Main Street Association is set to award a $2,500 grant for an exterior facade improvement project.
Formerly known as the Big Idea program, it was revamped and rebranded by TMSA this year. President Rian Crager said the change was due to a misconception about the initiative.
“With the word ‘idea’ in the name, it was commonly thought as a program to bring ideas to TMSA for projects that we would implement ourselves,” she said. “The purpose of the program is to be a micro-grant assistance program for outside parties – merchants, other organizations, community members, etc. – to be able to obtain funding to help make changes in downtown Tahlequah.”
The eligibility requirements were altered, as applicants had to be TMSA merchant partners to apply. TMSA plans to keep the Big Impact exclusive to merchant partners through 2024. In 2025, the organization expects to open applications to the whole community for larger-scale public improvement projects, and also offer a larger grant amount.
“With the struggles of 2020, we wanted to show a little extra support to our merchants,” Crager said. “And we thought giving them an exclusive change to make a Big Impact not only for their business, but downtown overall, was the perfect way to do so.”
The TMSA has whittled the project ideas down to three. Finalists are chosen by a selection committee made up TMSA board members. The three include a new LED retail sign at Threadz Consignment, a “Welcome to Tahlequah” mural at Kroner & Baer, and patio pergola and outdoor bar at Kroner & Baer. Whichever business receives the most votes will get $2,500 for their project.
If any grant money is left over, it will go into the RMSA reinvestment fund to help pay for future Big Impact grants. The fund was set up in 2018, pulling in money raised through voting and donations during previous Big Idea events.
While the business that wins will benefit, the community gets to decide where the funds go. It’s Crager’s favorite event of the year.
“I love the creativeness and ingenuity of the project applicants,” she said. “I love the excitement of letting applicants know they are finalists. I love the friendly competition of the community vote and that it encompasses everyone in the community. And I love that at the end of the day, tangible change and improvement can be seen and the Big Impact has been made in downtown Tahlequah.”
Voting for the Big Impact will be held virtually, from Oct. 13 at 8 a.m. to Oct. 20 at 11:30 p.m. The link to the virtual voting platform link will be released prior to the vote beginning. It costs $1 per vote. Votes are unlimited and tax-deductible. The platform will also feature a live leaderboard where voters can see which project is in the lead.
“The community voting element of this program is so so important,” Crager said. “It gives community members a sense of pride and ownership in our downtown when they take the time to help pick what is going to be improved. All monies raised by the community votes will go back into future Big Impact projects and help keep the program sustainable for the long term.”
Get involved
People can keep up with the Big Impact project on the Tahlequah Main Street Association’s Facebook page. For more information about the TMSA, visit tahlequahmainstreet.com.
