The Cherokee Nation invited residents, educational leaders, artists, activists, and current and former tribal leaders, along with the family of Wilma Mankiller, to the unveiling of a new U.S. quarter commemorating the late principal chief.
The meeting took place Monday morning in the Chota Conference Center at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah. Presenters included Jay Hannah, executive vice president of BancFirst; Felicia Olaya, daughter of Wilma Mankiller; Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of Cherokee Nation; T. V. Johnson, chief of the Office of Corporate Communications, U.S. Mint; Charlie Soap, Cherokee community advocate and Wilma Mankiller’s widower; Ross Swimmer, former principal chief of Cherokee Nation; Joy Harjo, U.S. Poet Laureate; Gloria Steinem, author and feminist leader and a personal friend of Mankiller's; and the Cherokee National Youth Choir with Breanna Olaya-Morton.
From Washington, D.C., T.V. Johnson explained the background of the American Women Quarters Program wherein five coins will be released through 2025 to commemorate female leaders in the United States. Other quarters released this year will include images of Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong.
“Recognizing and honoring women on our nation’s coins matter because coins tell a story, the American story, and they reflect on who we are, and what matters to us,” said Johnson.
Mankiller is now the third Cherokee to be featured on a U.S. coin, following Sequoyah and Mary Golda Ross. But Johnson said this coin feels different because Mankiller’s image has been placed on a regularly circulated money piece.
“This will be the first time that a quarter will feature the image of a Cherokee member – a coin that changes hands over and over again, prompting anyone who’s not in the know to say, 'who is this?' And perhaps inspire a little girl or even a little boy to become inspired about Wilma Mankiller and her remarkable perseverance that contributed so much to Cherokee people and people worldwide,” said Johnson.
Throughout her career, she focused on community development, and during her tenure as principal chief, infant mortality declined as education increased. She focused on bringing water to families, and tribal enrollment tripled. For her service, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Swimmer, who preceded Mankiller as principal chief, spoke on her advocacy.
“We have made, because of Wilma’s leadership, going forward, a significant development within the Cherokee Nation. It is astounding, if you were to go back to 1975 to see what the tribe has become today. Nobody would believe the story,” said Swimmer.
He recounted how Mankiller saw a water problem in the town of Bell, which was – and still is – heavily populated by Cherokee people. At the time, residents did not have access to water.
“[Charlie Soap] and Wilma went down to Bell and started a project that no one would think about. Sixteen miles digging in the roughest country putting in a water line that would serve the community. One hundred people worked on it,” said Swimmer.
Soap said Americans need to be inspired by her story.
“Sometimes when choices are made, they live on forever. One of the things I used to say when I would walk out the door to work in the community is, 'Wilma, I’ll see you later, I’m going to change the world,’” said Soap.
Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of Cherokee Nation, said even though Mankiller has passed on, her memory continues to change the world through those who are inspired by her.
“Even years after her passing, Chief Mankiller is still making an impact,” said Hoskin. “She keeps changing the world because right now as we speak, the Cherokee people remain organized in their communities. They are working on their own solutions to every challenge they confront. They are not content to wait for any government to come to the rescue. That spirit of gadugi is alive and well because of Chief Mankiller’s efforts to inspire people to work together at the grassroots to build strong communities.”
Hoskin said Mankiller has set the standard by which all principal chiefs of Cherokee Nation are measured.
“We may fall short, but we work each and every day trying to reach that high standard,” said Hoskin.
Olaya talked about her mother, and how she always worked to improve her surroundings.
“In 1995, the last time she took the podium as principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, she said, ‘I did what I could,’” said Olaya.
Bryan Warner, deputy chief of Cherokee Nation, said he is inspired by Mankiller, who took time to visit those in need of comfort.
“Chief Mankiller exemplified the attitudes of our creator. She always asked, 'What do we do for the least of these?' She got down to that level. She was a lady who understood how to build the watchtower, but she understood as she served, and she took time to come back down,” said Warner.
Cathy Bolinger is a Cherokee citizen who works for BancFirst. She helped to distribute quarters to the public after the speaking event. For her, knowing Mankiller’s image is on the quarter has particular meaning to her and her family.
“My mother was Cherokee; that’s where I get my Cherokee heritage from. She collected quarters, and she was always in first place to get any new quarters. She’s not with us anymore, but if she could see me here handing out these quarters, it would mean so much to her,” said Bolinger.
