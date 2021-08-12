Local emergency first responders on Thursday, Aug. 12, held a full-scale mock exercise, during which hazardous chemicals were sprayed on “civilians.”
The full-scale exercise began with a classroom session at the Tahlequah Fire Training Center, Aug. 10-11.
“All agencies from our community will test their capabilities, as well as response and preparedness,” said City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood.
On Aug. 12, the scenario unfolded when a “crop duster plane” sprayed chemicals on a group of people at a little league game at the Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex.
“Some of them are going to be passed out on the ground, and some are going to be screaming that their skin is burning. That’s how they called 911, and 911 is probably going to dispatch EMS first. The fire department is going to come and quickly realize it’s a hazardous situation, and then dispatch our hazmat team,” said Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker.
The 911 call was made just before 7:15 a.m. Thursday, and Tahlequah Police officers were on the scene in less than three minutes. Officers Cory Keele and Steven Smith tended to the group of people who were screaming in panic and in pain.
The Tahlequah Fire Department trucks pulled up to the sports complex at 7:22 a.m. and worked with officers before checking on those who were hurt.
“They’re telling them what’s going on, and they’ve decided to deploy hazmat. So hazmat is now coming in with their equipment, and more than likely will set up decon for all of these people before they put them in the ambulances to take them to the hospital,” said Baker.
The Hazmat team arrived at 7:33 a.m. and the civilians were moved closer to the first responders, for the time being. First Flight landed just before 8 a.m.
“If they don’t know what is it, they’re going to prepare for the worse, and they’re going to try to see what it is,” said Baker.
EMS from Northeastern Health System and Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital eventually arrived and were on standby, since personnel wouldn’t touch the victims until they knew what the hazardous chemical was.
The Hazmat team was able to set up a decontamination station where victims were hosed down before being transported to the hospitals.
Underwood called the drill a big success for all emergency services involved, and any shortcomings would be addressed.
“We need to make sure our resources within the jurisdiction can function within the identified disaster response communications capabilities. We want to know if the local law enforcement, fire, EMS, [Tahlequah Public Works Authority], and Cherokee County 911 can communicate with EOC when activated,” Underwood said.
Underwood and Baker have worked along with CST for over a year to get the mock drill ready to go.
“It turned out to be a great day, and I know the TFD talked about how much they enjoyed it. They got a lot of good information and great training from them,” said Underwood.
Safety officers were on hand in case the exercise got out of hand or someone got hurt – for real.
Oklahoma Emergency Management, Oklahoma Homeland Security, Cherokee Nation Emergency Management, TPD, TFD, TPWA, Cherokee County 911, Northeastern Health System EMS, CN EMS, Northeastern State University Public Safety, and OK 63rd CST were participating agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.