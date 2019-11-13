Each year, millions of Americans participate in the Great American Smokeout by putting down their cigarettes and taking a step towards a healthier, smoke-free life. This year’s Smokeout on Thursday, Nov. 21, is an opportunity for smokers to quit smoking, even if for one day.
Quitting even for a day is a challenge, which is why the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline offers free services to help tobacco users break their nicotine addictions. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is funded by the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
“Year after year, participants in the Great American Smokeout take the first step toward a healthier life, free of addiction to nicotine,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Whether you’re thinking about quitting tobacco, currently quitting tobacco, or supporting loved ones in their quit journey, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline can provide free resources and support.”
Ronnie Trentham of Stilwell, a former tobacco user, urges current users to sign up for the free services offered by the Helpline and not to be too stubborn to ask for help. Trentham has survived seven bouts of cancer caused by tobacco use.
The Helpline provides free services such as text and email support, calls with a Quit Coach, and free nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, gum or lozenges.
Quit Coaches are available 24/7 to create customized Quit Plans for registrants.
The Cherokee County community is encouraged to reach out to Lora Buechele, the Cherokee County TSET healthy living program grantee, at 918-822-0411, to learn how to make the most of the Great American Smokeout in the community.
Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the free services and resources available to Oklahomans.
