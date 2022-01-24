The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell, said that absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.
“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply. Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email,” said Rozell.
Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Rozell reminded voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application, and that it is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.
Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 918-456-2261 or email cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Cherokee County Election Board is located at 914 S. College Ave. and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For updates, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cherokeecountyokelectionboard.
