Tom Carson honored at Celebration of Life

STILWELL – The life and legacy of Tom Carson was celebrated Saturday, Oct. 26, in an event attended by more than 200 people.
The Tom J. and Edna Mae Carson Foundation – the giving organization started by Tom and his late wife – announced it would seed a memorial scholarship for local high school students to attend Oklahoma State University.
“My father believed deeply in education and in our local community,” said Jim Carson, Tom’s son and chairman and CEO of Bank of Commerce. “He was committed to giving back to help all students have better educational opportunities. We’re proud to continue Dad’s legacy with the Tom J. Carson Memorial Scholarship.”
The seeded scholarship will assist students from Adair County over the course of the next 25 years.
“The generosity and legacy of Mr. Carson continues through this thoughtful endowment,” said Stephen Mason, senior associate vice president of philanthropy, Oklahoma State University Foundation. “We are beyond thankful for his continued support of the university and its future students.”
During the event, Tom was also honored by a number of speakers from the organizations that benefited from Tom’s generosity, including Northeastern State University, the Cherokee Nation, and Stilwell Public Schools.
“The Tom J. and Edna M. Carson Foundation has touched the lives of thousands of students in this county and continues to positively affect the lives of students today and in the past,” said Geri Gilstrap, superintendent of Stilwell Public Schools. “The effects have been enormous and invaluable.”
State Rep. David Hardin presented a proclamation declaring Oct. 26 the “Day of Tom Carson.” Stilwell Mayor Jean Ann Wright presented a proclamation declaring his birthday of March 6 as “Tom Carson Day,” as well.
