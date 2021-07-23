Thursday at the Pizza Day Camp, we discussed a variety of agriculture commodities that are used in making pizza. For most pizzas, that includes tomatoes. Fortunately, tomatoes thrive in Oklahoma’s long, hot summers. They are versatile, delicious and nutritious. Tomatoes are a good source of Vitamins C and are also well-known for their high lycopene content.
Tomatoes should be stored in a cool, dry place. Do not store in a plastic bag. Store in a single layer, as stacking tomatoes may cause them to become mushy. Fresh tomatoes may be frozen whole, chopped, or sliced. Wash tomatoes and remove the stem, store in a tightly closed plastic bag, then freeze up to eight months. Keep tomatoes that are going to be eaten raw away from raw meat, poultry, or seafood and from the kitchen tools used with the meat, poultry, or seafood. For further guidance on how to store and maintain USDA foods, please visit the FDD Web site at: http://www.fns.usda.gov/fdd/facts/biubguidance.html
When preparing tomatoes to eat you can remove the seeds from a tomato, cut the tomato in half. Squeeze the tomato gently, or loosen seeds with a spoon and scoop them out. To chop or slice a tomato, remove the stem with the tip of a sharp knife. Remove the seeds, if you like, according to above instructions. Cut tomato into individual slices, or chop into small pieces.
Tomatoes can be baked, broiled, roasted, boiled, or stewed, and may be used in a variety of dishes such as sauces, casseroles, salads, and side dishes. Fresh tomatoes are delicious eaten raw on top of salads or in sandwiches. For a quick and easy sandwich, top slices of whole grain bread with sliced tomatoes, sprinkle with reduced fat cheese, and broil until the cheese melts.
Nutritional values for tomatoes are: a half cup chopped tomato counts as a half cup in the MyPlate.gov Vegetable Group. For a 2,000-calorie diet the daily recommendation is about 2-1/2 cups of vegetables. A half cup of tomatoes has 15 percent of the daily recommended amount of vitamin A and 20 percent of the daily recommended amount of vitamin C.
Tomatoes grown for shipping are often picked before they are ripe and ripened in storage with ethylene. Ethylene is a hydrocarbon gas produced by many fruits that acts as the cue to begin the ripening process. Tomatoes ripened in this way tend to keep longer, but have poorer flavor and a mealier, starchier texture than tomatoes ripened on the plant.
Be sure to stop by our local Farmers' Market for fresh tomatoes. For more information or to schedule an educational program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, contact me, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
