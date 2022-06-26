Tony Romo shares his favorite 'Beef: It's What's For Dinner' tips

OKLAHOMA CITY - Former football star Tony Romo has partnered with the "Beef: It's What's For Dinner" brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, to bring the ultimate grilling game plan that will be perfect for the Fourth of July weekend.
Classic smoked beef brisket is Romo's go-to dish. Cooking low and slow all day provides plenty of time for family and relaxation and his wife and three little boys all love it, too. Sliced or shredded this recipe is the perfect centerpiece to a traditional barbecue meal. Kids want burgers? No problem, brisket is a great burger topper, too. As a bonuscan transform leftovers into brisket tacos, a brisket barbecue pizza, or even smoked beef brisket benedict the next morning to continue the celebration. This Tony-approved recipe is a staple for any summer holiday gathering.
Instead of firing up the lawn mower early in the morning, or finally getting to that home improvement project, kick back and relax by serving up these barbecue beef biscuit sliders. This recipe pairs tri-tip roast with barbecue sauce, slaw, and savory biscuits making it the ultimate breakfast, brunch, or lunch recipe to prepare dad for any activities the family has planned. For those who don't have tri-tip, brisket is another great option for this recipe.
If a weekend adventure is planned, or a fishing trip to the lake, this foil packet beef and vegetable meal is an easy crowd-pleaser after a day of activity. Using shredded beef or steak that can be prepared ahead of time, along with beef sausage and your choice of vegetables, this no-hassle recipe is quick to get on the grill and requires almost no cleanup.
For more recipes and inspiration for Fourth of July grilling, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.
