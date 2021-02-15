Too cold for salt, but local road crews are pouring on the sand

City and county street crews are working around the clock ahead of another system that could bring several inches of snow to the area.
City Street Department Superintendent William "Buddy" Harris said his crew are working two-12-hour shifts.
"We just moving the snow out of the street for now, trying to make it where people can get around if they need to," said Harris. "We're keeping all of the Emergency Management parking lots opened up, and this is snow is supposed to get out of here around 11 a.m. When that does, we'll get down back to the ice and start peeling it off so we can sand the roads."
Harris said they only have the manpower to clear the main roadways. He said they are aware of additional incoming snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday.
"We're just going to get this cleaned up -- all the main roads," he said. We're not going into the residential areas. We don't have the time or that manpower. We will get all of the main roads cleared and just regroup and wait for Tuesday.
Harris said he's used about 300 tons of salt and sand just this week, and expects to use about the same amount after the second round of snow comes through.
District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall said his crews have already used 100 tons of sand and salt since last week.
"We've replenished our stock before the snow and we're loaded up again," said Hall. "In this cold weather, the salt won't melt anything, so putting salt out is not beneficial to anyone when it's cold like this."
Hall and his crew are equipped with five graders, two sand trucks, and a snowplow.
"We're doing everything we can, and people have got to realize that it's just as dangerous for us clearing this out as it is for them to get out there in their vehicles," said Hall.
District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins said he's been working two graders and three spreader trucks the past two days.
"I haven't seen any cars off in the ditch like we did last week. We're prepared for this incoming round we're about to get, as well," said Jenkins.
