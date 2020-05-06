TOOTH OF THE MATTER: Local dentists begin reopening with precautions in place

After the state placed a hold on elective dental procedures due to the COVID-19 outbreak, dentists' offices in Tahlequah are now beginning to reopen, with increased safety precautions and a plethora of patients.
When businesses first started to shut down, dentists were only allowed to see patients for emergencies. Before Family & Restorative Dentistry was given the green light to fully reopen, Dr. Brant Rouse had been scheduling appointments for emergency cases.
"We've been seeing people through the whole thing a couple days a week - people who had pain and infection - and trying to keep people's immune systems up," said Rouse. "When you have dental problems, whether it's gum disease or abscesses like infections, your immune system can't fight off things, so it's important to get that taken care of."
Offices like Rouse's had been taking universal safety precautions long before the pandemic hit the U.S., but now, safety measures have been stepped up even further. When scheduling an appointment, patients must fill out screenings before their appointments are confirmed. They are also screened again on the day of the appointment. When patients arrive, they must wait in their vehicles until it is time for their visit. Patients' temperatures are also taken when they arrive.
"We're wearing the N95 masks, face shield, gowns, coats and all that fun stuff," said Rouse. "We're having them rinse with hydrogen peroxide beforehand, making them wash their hands, and put their cell phone in baggies so they don't recontaminate their hands after they're washed. Then when they leave, they have to wash their hands again, so we're taking a lot of precautions."
With concerns of spreading the coronavirus on the minds of many, every patient has been different. Some patients looking for routine checkups have decided to hold off on their visits to Rouse's office. Others have been ready to get in "and get rolling," said Rouse. He also said he finds it "disheartening that the media tends to want to report the bad news," possibly exacerbating the situation.
"It's definitely important to take precautions, but I feel like we kind of scare people into not doing anything, whether it's surgery or dentistry," he said. "Our small businesses need to get going again - not just dentistry, but our businesses downtown, and life needs to get a little back to normal."
Downtown Family Dentistry recently started operating at full capacity, too. Calls to the office were not returned, but on the business's Facebook page, Dr. Matt Walker made a post announcing the reopening and the extra precautions being taken.
"We are meeting patients at there car when it is time for their appointment," he wrote. "We are also taking body temperatures with an infrared no touch thermometer and asking some detailed health history questions. Please dress warmly, as we are keeping the office very cool due to wearing extensive protective clothing and can no longer offer blankets."
At Dr. John A. Geasland Dental Care, the office has been seeing patients for emergencies only. According to a staff member, the office will begin opening "slowly" starting Monday, adhering to a "light schedule" for non-emergency appointments.
Calls placed to Premiere Dentistry and to Dr. Robert P. Webb's Family Dentistry were not returned by press time.
Patients should check with the websites of their dentists or call to see if they've reopened.
