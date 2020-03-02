Top journalist focuses on sovereignty, ICWA

Tahlequah resident and Cherokee Nation citizen Rebecca Nagle has received national attention lately as a recipient of the 2020 American Mosaic Journalism Prize, but she's always glad to return home.
Nagle, 33, moved to Tahlequah for the two-year Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program, from which she graduated earlier this year.
"I feel really lucky to have been able to do it. It's an amazing experience," said Nagle, who hopes to continue working with the tribe on language revitalization.
She grew up in Joplin, Missouri, and attended the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore. Focusing on textiles, Nagle earned her bachelor's degree, and stayed a while longer on the East coast.
"There are things I really missed about this part of the country. It's nice to be back," she said.
As a child, Nagle was always interested in art, and her family encouraged her.
"There was an area of the kitchen floor I was allowed to do craft projects on," she said. "I used to do more visual art, and later it shifted to writing. I definitely find satisfaction in writing."
She said there was a natural evolution, as her last visual art pieces did include text and advocacy. Nagle is one of the founders of FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture, an organization lead by artists and activists who try to promote a culture of consent.
"I still think of myself as an emerging writer," she said.
Nagle has written about native issues for a variety of publications, including The Guardian, USA Today, Washington Post, Teen Vogue, High Country News, and Indian Country Today.
The American Mosaic award was based on samples of the podcast, but Nagle was nominated based on all her work. She has also won other journalism and activism awards, and was one of the National Center of American Indian Enterprise Development's 2016 Native American 40 Under 40. In 2012 and 2013, she was named one of Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People.
Nagle started production of the "This Land" podcast in January 2019, and it came out in June 2019. Time was taken to interview people, do research, write scripts, and do the production for the eight-week program focused on Carpenter v. Murphy, a U.S. Supreme Court case about the treaty and land rights of five tribes in Oklahoma.
She wants to continue researching tribal sovereignty and court cases, as well as the Indian Child Welfare Act
"I think the mainstream media is missing covering aspects of these cases. It's really complicated. If you're not a lawyer, it's hard to understand. It's confusing to even tribal people," said Nagle.
Nagle believes more native journalists are needed.
"Our stories are almost never in the news, and when they are, they're written by nonnative journalists," she said.
When writing, Nagle said she starts by researching the topic by reading what's already out there on the issue. After that, she will begin interviews, then write an outline, and then "lots and lots of drafts."
For the podcast, her writing is something people are going to hear instead of read, so she has had to change her style. She said podcasts are a lot more narrative.
Nagle said freelance writers can experience a lot of rejection. She can send an idea to 10-15 editors, and have all reject her, or they never get back with her.
"What can be frustrating as a freelance journalist is you are at the mercy of editors and the newscycle," said Nagle. "Sometimes you have to work very quickly; the topic you want to write about can happen in a day."
She does like the flexibility a freelancer has.
A book proposal is one project Nagle has in the works.
"I've never written a book, and I would really like to do that," she said.
She would also like to travel more as a journalist.
In her spare time, Nagle enjoys spending time in the community, getting together with friends, running at Sparrow Hawk, and being on the Illinois River.
You're invited
Northeastern State University will host a lecture by Nagle on Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m. in the Webb Auditorium.
