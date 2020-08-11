'Touch points' a major worry for businesses and individuals

By Logan Curtis
Touch points are everyday materials, objects or devices that are heavily touched by multiple people. Normally, these are already sanitized regularly by businesses and homes due to the amount of germs they traffic from person to person, but with the coronavirus lurking around every corner, touch points are an even bigger topic of concern.
Hotels, for instance, already do their best to sanitize all their rooms and the touch points within, but as of late, many have begun to increase the frequency of which they clean their rooms, lobbies and elevators.
Traci Huggins, manager at Holiday Inn Express in Tahlequah, said they have not necessarily been cleaning in a different way, but they have increased the amount of work.
"We are continuing to clean things the same way we always have; we have just upped the frequency of our cleaning significantly. We use hospital-grade chemicals and constantly are wiping down heavily trafficked touch points, such as doorknobs, remote controls and elevator buttons," she said.
Huggins said that normally, touch points are wiped down at the beginning and end of each shift. Now, they are handled every hour, if not even more frequently. Huggins also said tables are always wiped down whenever someone stands up from them.
Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator, said her office has been following guidelines laid out directly by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
She said replacing certain objects with other versions that do not contain germs can help.
"All of the things that we are doing currently are protocol for the CDC," said Winn. "Something that we have done is replace fabric chairs and similar items with metal or plastic. The metal and plastic do not trap germs as well."
Winn said it is not a bad idea to keep disinfectant wipes on your person to use on touch points.
"Some of the main things to look out for are bathroom handles, knobs and faucets," said Winn. "These kinds of things have very heavy traffic and should be wiped down with anti-infectant wipes."
Other touch points include water fountains, handrails, credit card machines, mice and keyboards on public computers, light switches, toilet flush levers, water fountains, vending machines, and anything else that many different people touch daily.
These days, people should avoid drinking after one another or sharing food items.
These items should be wiped down before and after use in order to stop the flow of germs through the community.
