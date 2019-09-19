Tour Tahlequah boosts state's promotion efforts

The state of Oklahoma has put tourism at the forefront of its objectives, and Tour Tahlequah is looking to contribute with several initiatives, starting with distributing new material.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell has focused on rebranding the state since stepping into office, with ideas of developing a new state logo, changing the state's website, adding new license plates, and developing fresh "Welcome to Oklahoma" signage. After being named Secretary of Tourism and Branding, while also serving as chairman of the Tourism Commission, Pinnell has been vocal about wanting to see more traveler spending throughout communities.
Tour Tahlequah Director Gena McPhail said the state has "stepped up significantly" as of late, and the state tourism department has recently inundated the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce with brochures on the Sooner State.
"[Pinnell] has really been very pro-active in bringing forth what Oklahoma has to offer," she said. "We have a lot of different brochures and things that can appeal to anyone."
Travel OK has published a variety of guides, pamphlets and brochures to help people find their next trip in Oklahoma. Those include the Outdoor Guide of Oklahoma State Parks, which is over 200 pages long; a travel guide with nearly 200 pages of all the sights and sounds in Oklahoma; "Long Road to Liberty," a 75-page guide highlighting the greatest accomplishments in Oklahoma's African American history; and a genealogy guide to help people discover their roots on state routes.
Also available at the Chamber building, 123 E. Delaware St., are the Oklahoma Fishing Trail, which McPhail said was speared by Pinnell, and the Oklahoma Motorcycle Guide. McPhail said the Cherokee County area has some of the best motorcycle routes and is working to promote them.
"We are actually having an international publication come and they're doing a feature story of Tahlequah," McPhail said. "So it will be in the RoadRUNNER Magazine. They're an international publication, so their feature stories are all over the world."
The tourism department has been inviting groups from all over the world - including tourists from Thailand - to navigate Sooner roads. A fall tour the Horseless Carriage Club of America will be taking next week has also helped, as the group of old-school car collectors will visit Lake Tenkiller, Lake Fort Gibson, the new Cherokee Nation History Museum and other popular sites.
"We also cater to people," said McPhail. "We will create an itinerary. I've been working with the automobile club for like six to eight months, getting their itinerary all scheduled for those days."
With the new Oklahoma incentive, filmmakers have a greater reason to produce their movies here. Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program offers a cash rebate of 35 to 37 percent on film and television expenditures for productions taking place in Oklahoma. McPhail said the Oklahoma Film Commission is planning to visit Tahlequah and host a scouting event.
"We had a screenwriter here from San Fransisco last month, and her screen play is one of the top three finalists in the Tulsa Film Festival this year," she said. "So I'm going to that with her, and it's really exciting. And she's wanting it to be filmed here in Tahlequah, because the roots of the story has a lot to do with Tahlequah."
Although Tour Tahlequah is mainly concerned with attracting guests to town, the brochures and books it has on hand could be useful for locals looking for something to do. It could take only a few flips through the pages to start planning a new trip in Oklahoma.
"We have our history, our museums, we have our Indian culture, our motorcycle routes," said McPhail. "We just have so much to offer."
Check it out
All of the Travel OK brochures are free and can be picked up at the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce building. They can also be ordered online at www.travelok.com/brochures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.