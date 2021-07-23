Tour Tahlequah wins RedBud Award

Tahlequah Tourism was recently honored as one of Oklahoma's top tourism entities, receiving the RedBud Award.
Tahlequah Tourism Director Gena McPhail and Tour Tahlequah Marketing Manager Alex McBride attended the ceremony at the Edmond Conference Center June 29.
The contest is open to all state tourism entities, with 37 awards given in 20 categories to recognize top tourism attractions, events, programs and organizations for efforts to serve and promote Oklahoma's tourism industry. Three new categories were added this year to recognize organizations that navigated the 2020 pandemic using creative marketing efforts: Best Virtual Event, Best COVID Collaboration and Best Pandemic Related Campaign. Tahlequah won Best Pandemic Related Campaign for Tahlequah-Virtually Adventurous in Every Way!
"Our campaign was very successful in drawing people to the beautiful nature of Tahlequah. Instantly, people were shut in their homes, vacations were canceled. The moral of communities was instantly attacked," McPhail said.
Tax dollars back up that success.
"We have superseded all landing points and goals in occupancy, hotel/motel lodging tax collections, and most of our local businesses are seeing records being set in their business profits," she said. "People are visiting Tahlequah, either for the very first time or return visitors."
McPhail applied for the award after seeing the success of the campaign.
"The RedBud Awards are a huge accomplishment for Tahlequah because these are the top tourism awards in the state. The recognition for our community drives enthusiasm and curiosity to our area," said McPhail. "This is the second RedBud Award my team has received in the three years of my tenure as the Tourism director."
The purpose of this campaign was to initially ease anxiety caused from the pandemic. It had been proved that hiking, biking, walking and other outdoor activities ease anxiety, reduce heart rate, reduce suicidal thoughts, and bring families together, McPhail said.
"Our measures of success were incredible. Tahlequah itself basically closed down due to the immune fragility of community members. Bringing awareness to Tahlequah's natural beauty and adventure on a four-state level increased overall sales tax by 23 percent over 2019," McPahil said. "The increase in revenue of the Illinois River resorts were over 40 percent over 2019. Tahlequah was only one of seven cities in Oklahoma with a sales tax increase over 2019."
At the start of 2020, Tour Tahlequah had four major marketing and promotional campaigns set to start March 1.
"On March 13, ... Tahlequah closed its doors to the city but the natural outdoor beauty was still available and safe to visitors from all genres of age, economic levels and interests," she said.
The Tourism Department turned its attention to what was on hand and began to focus on that. The community needed the Tourism Department to make something positive happen fast. The Tahlequah area is seasonally based and with the COVID-19 virus erupting, the vision for 2020 was grim, she said.
"The Tourism team took out to the hiking trails, kayaked and canoed the Illinois River, boated and dined at Lake Tenkiller and local marinas, had family picnics at local areas and state parks and experienced local dining through curbside pick up and delivery. Every adventure and experience was professionally videoed live, captured through drone footage and created to enhance the imagination of prospective tourists," McPhail said.
