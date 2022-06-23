Tourism officials boast major growth in area

Officials with Tahlequah Tourism said growth is increasing during a speech to a crowd at the State of the Community address earlier this week.
Genny Maiden, Tourism Council chair, said tourism is getting better in Tahlequah and Cherokee County.
“In 2018 and 2019, our tax collection was just over $149,000. That year, we had a Bass Master tournament, we had a new visitor guide, we had new tourism leadership headed up by [Gena McPhail, director of tourism with Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce] and that year gave us 14% growth over the prior year.”
A 4% lodging tax is collected from hotels in the city to market the community and its amenities. A dip in tax collection was noted between 2019 and 2020, and Maiden said it was just over $134,000, which came out as a 10% negative growth.
“Part of that was COVID – a lot of it was COVID – but on the hotel front, our hotels were booked solid. During this time frame, the hoteliers reduced their rates to ensure they would get business,” she said.
Many tourism organizations across the state had a larger negative than what Tahlequah had, and Maiden said this area is fortunate to come out on the other side of the pandemic.
“In 2020 and 2021, our sales collected was just over $164,000. This is when the Tru by Hilton opened up. We had the Best Western remodel, the Holiday Inn maintained its consistent management and customer service,” said Maiden.
She said this was the time of year when Tourism focused on bringing in larger groups to Tahlequah.
“[For] 2021 to 2022, which is the year we’re in now, from July through April, we’ve collected $177,000 in hotel/motel tax. That equates to a 45% growth,” said Maiden.
Plans for the upcoming year are to double the marketing in Tahlequah by growing the reach on TV, radio, and with billboards, and establishing Tahlequah as a Christmas destination.
Voters passed the countywide lodging tax in 2020, approving allocation of a 4% of gross rental receipts, and 25% is directed to the county for roadside beautification and litter removal. The other 75% is earmarked for tourism marketing, advertising, and promotion of the lodging, other local businesses and attractions.
Maiden said they’ve collected $100,00 of that lodging tax since July, and $36,000 for roadside beautification.
McPhail said her goal is to make Tahlequah a four-season destination, as opposed to a river and lake destination.
“We already kind of have the summer taken care of with the river and the lake, but let's move forward and lets make Tahlequah famous for the scenic highways, also fall foliage,” she said.
Marketing geared toward motorcyclists was enhanced, and a group called Spider Bikers came to Tahlequah, which they now call home for their national conference.
“They all rode down here last year and they used to go to Grove. Now we have them forever; they love us, and in fact, this last weekend, I went on a tour with them,” said McPhail.
Another group of motorcyclists reached out to McPhail and asked if Tahlequah could accommodate them when they ride in.
The USA Softball Scholarship Banquet is now held in the area, thanks to the help of Tahlequah Sports League President and Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff.
More exposure to Tahlequah and Cherokee County is showing up statewide with commercials and billboards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.