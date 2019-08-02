Beginning Monday, Aug. 5, the city of Tahlequah's Street Department, in cooperation with Northeastern State University, will start its Town Branch Creek cleanup of excess gravel, which appeared as a result of recent flooding in Tahlequah.
The process will begin Aug. 5 around 9 a.m.
Traffic may be slowed as trucks move north on College Avenue. The route will also include Pennington Street, North Street, Grand Avenue, Allen Road, and the 82 Bypass on the way to the Illinois River, in the area where the gravel will be dumped. Trucks returning into town will use Downing Street, Water Avenue, Morgan Street, and Spring Street.
During this time, portions of Spring Street will remain closed until the project is complete. The Street Department anticipates the event to take all of Monday and possibly Tuesday morning.
