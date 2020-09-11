HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during an Aug. 13 meeting, awarded a bid for the purchase of an automatic meter reader system for water and gas.
Engineer Craig Brownlee said there are two options for that type of gas meter: a 100 and a 500. He said the 100s will be discontinued by March 2021.
"The big difference in the 500 vs. the 100 is its ability to communicate with more devices and with future technology that is expected to be delivered," Brownlee said. "We're going to have a drive-by system. So when we drive by the device that will be in the truck, it will 'wake up,' gather the data, and go back to sleep."
Brownlee said it will work with a certain type of frequency using a specific method. The 500 has the ability to communicate in several different ways, and there may be changes in communication patterns in the future.
"The other thing the 500 does is, it holds more data. Especially with our bigger customers being able to break out their usage in smaller increments, that tells us how the system is performing, how the customer is performing, and it makes it easier for [Hulbert Public Works Authority Superintendent] Justin Hamby when he does his stuff," Brownlee said.
While the cost difference between the 100 and the 500 is roughly $20,000, Trustee Tristan Brave said they have the funds available.
"I think with the technical advances with the 500, it's definitely worth it," Brave said. "I'm thinking back to the problems we just got ourselves out of. I think there's no reason we need to be looking at something that's discontinued."
Mayor Shirley Teague and Trustee Jim Morgan agreed.
The total estimated cost for the AMR system is $300,000. EGW Utility Solutions was awarded the bid for gas, and Republic Meter Inc. was awarded for water.
"This is with the 500 and installation, and we have to do nothing," Shirley asked.
Brownlee said they will be trained in the process -- how to read the meters and how to manipulate the information in their office.
The board OK'd needed upgrades to the storm shelters. Brave said he noticed the lack of seating and lights in the shelters.
"After that last tornado threat, the schools weren't open, so I ended up going to this little block shelter behind the school. There's people in the floor; you couldn't hardly see in there, and I don't think it will be that complicated or expensive to get some lighting and benches put in," Brave said.
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe reported the HPD logged three county calls, five arrests, and 10 vehicle impoundments. Out of 149 total contacts, 33 citations were issued.
What's next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.