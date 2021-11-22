Toy Drive a big success

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Russell Cellular/Verizon were able to snag more toys and cash donations this year during their third Christmas toy drive.
The Russell Cellular/CCSO Toy Drive kicked off at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in the Tahlequah Walmart parking lot. Deputies worked until 9 that evening, and resumed the other 12 hours on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Michelle Rye said they received enough toys to beat last year's take, and as well as the numbers from 2019. They also received over $2,500 in cash donations.
"This is our third [year] and it trumps what we did last year," said Rye.
After the 24-hour event, the donated toys are taken to St. Francis Children's Hospital, and if enough have been brought in, the rest go to Northeastern Health System and W.W. Hastings Hospital.
Because of the overwhelming amount of toys and cash donations, Rye said they are switching things up this year.
"Instead of calling and asking how many kids do the hospitals have, we're going to section it off and give a pretty good amount to each hospital. That way they can use [the toys] for crafts and use them for later on," she said.
The toy drive serves as a meet-and-greet between deputies and children. Rye said Deputy Blake Lyons was dressed as Santa Claus, and kids got to get their photo taken with him and with other deputies.
While there are restrictions on what toys can be donated, Rye said they received some interesting contributions this year.
"Someone donated a bike and then someone donated another bike [on Saturday], and then someone donated a frozen turkey," she said. "We were stuck on what to do with the turkey, but we do have plans on where it will go."
Rye said more toys will be purchased using donated funds.
You can help
Russell Cellular/Verizon in Tahlequah, Stilwell, and Sallisaw are still accepting toy donations until Nov. 30. Rye said donations can be dropped off at CCSO, and Bargain Center in Stilwell is only accepting toys.
