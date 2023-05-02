A Tahlequah man was arrested for assault and battery on April 23 by Tahlequah Police Department officers after he attempted to attack an officer with a knife and instructed his dog to bite him.
Authorities received a report of a physical domestic dispute between David Owens, 56, and a female at Oak Park Motel on Downing. Law enforcement was informed that off-duty officer Lt. Justin Leatherwood was on the scene.
According to reports, Leatherwood attempted to separate the two individuals when Owens tried to strike the officer. The suspect then removed a knife from his pocket and went after the officer.
A civilian who was in the area ran to assist Leatherwood and struck the suspect in the head.
During the struggle to remove the knife from Owens, he reportedly called for his dog and instructed him to bite the officer. Doing as instructed by its owner, the dog bit Leatherwood on the right leg. Additional authorities arrived and were able to detain the male suspect.
According to reports, the dog reportedly continued to growl and approach the officers “in an aggressive manner.” Authorities then deployed a Taser, striking the animal, which caused it to run away.
Owens was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Leatherwood was treated at a local hospital.
