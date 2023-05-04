Responding to a shoplifting call on April 25, Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a Hulbert man for drug trafficking after they discovered what authorities believed to be more than 10 grams of “raw” fentanyl in his possession.
When authorities arrived at Walmart, Gavin Deerinwater, 23, had reportedly been caught on camera concealing items and removing price tags and replacing them with cheaper price tags, before going to the changing room.
After staying in the changing room for an extended period of time, Deerinwater reportedly went to the self-checkout, scanned the items he allegedly changed the price tags on, and failed to scan items that he concealed on his person.
Officers detained the suspect and found that he had stolen $245.20 worth of merchandise.
When removing stolen items from his person, Deerinwater was wearing a fanny pack that authorities found contained multiple plastic baggies containing a white powder substance discovered to be raw fentanyl, a scale, a 100-gram weight, multiple cut straws, metal tools used to manipulate drugs, a rubber smoking device with a burnt black and white residue, five Alprazolam 2mg pills, and three Alprazolam 1mg pills.
Alprazolam is a benzodiazepine, and according to police reports, is a schedule 4 controlled substance. The total weight of the white powder substance believed to be fentanyl was 10.78 grams.
Deerinwater, a Cherokee Nation citizen, was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for larceny of merchandise from a retailer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance without a valid script, aggravated drug trafficking, and possession with intent to distribute.
