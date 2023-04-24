While performing a traffic stop for unsafe lane use on April 15, Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a Missouri man driving under the influence, drug possession, and altering firearms.
According to police reports, the driver, Christopher Robb, 37, Belton, Missouri, had a delayed response when authorities approached the vehicle. Police also reported there was an open pack of Busch Light beer on the passenger floor board and two open cans next to the box.
When the driver opened the window, authorities reportedly detected odors of alcohol and marijuana coming from the suspect. Robb also had slurred speech and red, watery eyes.
After Robb was asked to exit the vehicle, he appeared unsteady on his feet and had to use the vehicle as support. Police attempted to perform a Field Sobriety Test on the driver, and he reportedly almost fell backward, according to reports.
After the suspect was placed under arrest, law enforcement began to search the vehicle and found methamphetamine inside a small container. Inside of a duffel bag, authorities found a Raven Arms Model MP-25 .25-caliber handgun that appeared to have the serial number scratched off. Police also found a Savage Arms Model 311E 12-gauge shotgun that had the barrel cut down. The stock of the firearm was also cut off.
Robb was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for driving under the influence, unsafe lane use, transporting an open container, two counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of controlled dangerous substance after former felony conviction, two counts of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, altering/removing serial number on firearms, and operating a vehicle without a proper tag.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.