A registered sex offender was arrested by Tahlequah Police Department officers on April 25 after the suspect was found to have been living within 2,000 feet of an elementary school.
On suspicion of a sex offender being in violation by living at the Cherokee Inn motel and failing to register in Cherokee County, authorities arrested Elza Dale Self, 48, who had been staying at the motel since November 2022.
According to the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry, Self was convicted of lewd or indecent proposals/acts to a child in Rogers, Arkansas, in 2016. He is listed as living in Adair County.
According to the police reports, the Cherokee Inn motel is approximately 800 feet from Cherokee Elementary School.
Self, a Cherokee Nation citizen, was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of failing to register as a sex offender and residing within 2,000 feet of a school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.