During a recent weekly chat session, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King touched base on call numbers for the week, several incidents of arrest, and officer promotions.
Officers had a total of 962 calls for service: 149 traffic stops, 240 building checks, five burglaries, nine thefts, nine shoplifting calls, and nine motor vehicle crashes. Officers made 23 arrests for the week.
Officers responded to an assault over the weekend where they found a woman in distress at Larry’s Tire Shop on East Downing Street.
“Officers discovered she had been brutally assaulted with what appeared to be a knife, she had several lacerations and stab wounds on her body,” said King. “[Officers] trailed the blood to a residence on East Shawnee Street and detectives procured search warrants, processed the scene, and are still working that case.”
The victim was transported to a hospital in Tulsa and detectives planned to meet with her for an interview.
Officers also responded to a severe case where two people were assaulted by the same person.
“Officer Lane Cobb was able to locate the suspect at a nearby apartment complex. When he attempted to take him into custody, a fight ensued with Officer Cobb who was able to take the subject to the ground and place him in handcuffs,” said King.
Should the city council approve it, Lt. Steve Arnell will be promoted to the rank of patrol captain after the retirement of veteran Capt. Billy Dowling. Sgt. Bryan Qualls is to take on the role of lieutenant the vacancy of Arnell.
“One has to happen for the other but we’re excited about those and appreciate both of those men and the work they do here. [I] appreciate all of the men and women at the police department for the sacrifices they make and the work they make,” said King.
Some officers will leave in August to go to the Basic CLEET Academy while one officer is still in field training.
What's next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, July 12 at noon.
