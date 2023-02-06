Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King, during a Feb. 6 Chief Chat, said his department has a busy week ahead with trainings, classes, and more.
King said last week was a rough one, with the winter weather but he wanted to brag on the residents.
"For our three to four days of travel issues we had two traffic accidents we responded to. We had 20 motorist assists, or 18 motorist assists - people that slid off the road or were stuck and needed help," he said.
Officers gave over 60 rides to people who needed to visit their doctor, get groceries, and more throughout the week.
King said they may have given more rides than the KI BOIS Area Transit System.
"That's OK. We were out and about and we're happy to help when we can," King said.
The furniture installation at the PD for the 911 Consolidation begins this week, and King said it's a project he's happy about.
"For over 25 years, different entities within the county have been trying to get dispatchers under one roof and we're going to be able to do that with the help of our county commissioners, our City Council, Fire Chief Casey Baker, 911 Coordinator Alicia Felts, and all of the board members and the police department," he said.
King said all dispatchers should be housed at the police department in the next 60 days, or so.
"We have temporary dispatch set up. Our jail will be closed this week and any inmate, any person that we arrest, will be taken to the county jail this week. We just can't perform the jail checks and keep an eye - monitor - inmates within the city jail with the installation going on," King said.
TPD is hosting a Basic Instructor Development class at the PD this week, with officers from the eastern part of Oklahoma attending.
"We'll be putting on day 1 of Rifle School [Tuesday, Feb. 7]. So if you hear a bunch of gunshots during the daytime, we have officers who are out being certified to carry a patrol rifle," King said.
What's next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, Feb. 13, at noon.
