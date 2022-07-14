TPD logs 4,208 calls during June; CCSO focuses on domestic violence cases, public intoxication arrests

Local law enforcement had a busy month in June with calls, arrests, traffic stops, and reports.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said his officers responded to 4,208 calls last month, and conducted 870 traffic and pedestrian stops. Over 300 reports were taken and 125 people were arrested.
For the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Jason Chennault said they had more arrests of people involved domestic violence incidents, while 10 people were taken to jail for public intoxication. Six people arrested for narcotica offenses and two were booked for driving while under the influence. Deputies took 10 burglary reports.
On June 1, Steven Estes was arrested on tribal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Officers took Corbin Latta to jail after he was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Walmart. Darren Dreadfulwater was taken to jail and booked for possession of marijuana and possession of concealed weapon. Marisela Sierra was arrested June 2 after she appeared to be under the influence of a drug. Adam and Judy Burrows were arrested for larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing
On June 3, Fred Messner was arrested by deputies after violating a protective order. Amy Jones was caught not scanning $267 worth of merchandise and arrested. Officers arrested David McCool for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, obstruction, resisting arrest, no valid driver's license, transporting an open container, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Leroy Soap was arrested by officers on June 5 for public drunkenness while Zachary Dubois was booked for leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana. Pat Michael Pinney and Jacob Kirk were arrested for two separate incidents of shoplifting at Walmart.
Dana Jenkins was taken in June 6 after a struggle with deputies. She was booked for public intoxication, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, and assault and battery on a police officer. Officers took Phyllis Drywater to jail for a warrant and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Ricky Mitchell was passed out at the Post Office and taken to jail for public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia. Jessica Velasquez was booked for possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without a wprescription, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and public intoxication. And Taylor Kingfisher and Krystal Bain were arrested for shoplifting.
On June 7, Stephanie Dawn Sims was booked into jail on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and the altered vehicle tag. Officers arrested Rodney Haworth for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and a warrant. Regina Beaver (Fletcher) was arrested for allegedly stealing a pair of shoes. David Gonzalez was taken to jail for harboring a runaway minor.
Cody Nottingham was arrested June 9 for selling a firearm to a felon, Bret Bear. Jack Coble was booked for two counts of assault and battery on a police office obstruction, and public intoxication. Chase Lee Keys was arrested for public intoxication and Billy Harrison was arrested for possession of marijuana. Leroy Soap was arrested against for public drunkenness. Officers arrested Lucy Barnett for driving under the influence after she crashed her vehicle.
On June 11, Matthew Santana was arrested for public intoxication at Taco Bell and Jason Wright was taken to jail for allegedly violating a protective order. That same day, Aramus Olivares was booked on charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with intent. And officer arrested Jamie Erica Nichols-Potter for larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, and obstruction.
June 12 was a busy day for area law enforcement, as they arrested Christopher Kennedy for public intoxication and resisting arrest; Jacob Aaron Smoke for driving under the influence; Zachariah Bales and Carlos Hernandez for public drunkenness; and Dylan Hathcoat for attempted burglary.
Lyle Teehee was arrested by officers June 13 for trespassing and making threats. Elizabeth Ishcomer was taken to jail for public intoxication and a warrant, and Larry Pritchett was arrested for public intoxication.
Deputies arrested Stacey Sharpe for driving under suspension, transporting an open container, and left of center on June 14. Braden Teague was also arrested for public intoxication and Cebastian Olvera was booked for no valid driver's license, transporting an open container and obstruction.
William Scott Washee and Taylor Varnon were arrested on drug charges June 18 while Daniel De La Rosa Rojas was booked in for aggravated DUI and driving without a license. Officers took Corey Hooper to jail for driving while under suspension and Alejo Martinez for public intoxication. Philip Glenn was booked for resisting an officer, assault and battery on an officer, and domestic assault and battery.
Ryan Riordan was arrested after he was found passed out at the Tahlequah Public Library June 19. Marcus Adair was booked on charges of public drunkenness after he threw a fire pit onto a car windshield, and Sunny Robinson was arrested for petit larceny at Walmart. Benjamin Adair was arrested for public intoxication after he was found yelling at people in a parking lot.
On June 20, deputies arrested Robin Vann for public drunkenness and Addely Walker for burglary. Lori Neel was reportedly high on a drug while she asked people for money at Walmart. Lauren Nathan was arrested for assault and battery at Northeastern Health System when she allegedly punched security officers. Officers took Erika Brown to jail for stealing food at a Fuel Mart, and Deberah Simmons for taking $113 worth of merchandise at Walmart. And Elizabeth Ellis was given several chances to avoid jail, but she was booked for public intoxication, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.
Juan Ramon Lopez-Falcon was arrested June 21 after he backed into an officer's patrol unit. He was booked for driving under the influence, unsafe lane use, and transporting an open container. Garrett Fisher was taken to jail for driving under suspension, reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Dakota Hiatt allegedly tried to steal $1,340 worth of items at Walmart and was booked for trespassing and grand larceny.
On June 22, Travis Rodgers was jailed for driving under suspension and a warrant, Grady Reimer was booked for the same charges. Deidra Dyer was arrested for public intox at Love's Country Store.
Another public intoxication arrest was on Larry Chastain and Ricky Mitchell, on June 23.
On June 24, Deputy arrested Donald Hubbard for assault and battery with a deadly weapon after he reportedly tried to set a woman on fire and shot off a gun. James McClure was arrested for misuse of 911 when he called to speak with an exorcist.
Michael Bunch had paraphernalia on him while he was out in public while intoxicated on June 25. Deputies arrested Lorena Swearer and Christopher Rhodes for public intoxication, and Buck Allen Wood was booked for a suspended driver's license.
Michael Champlain was arrested again on June 27 for driving under the influence, driving under revocation, and failure to carry security verification.
On June 28, Brandon Matlock was seen walking in the road while carrying a rifle and arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Larry Jones was arrested June 29 after officers found him intoxicated at Taco Bell.
Officers arrested Deidra Dyer on June 30 after she reportedly tried to gain entry into a house and Michael Stockton was booked on charges of petit larceny after officers responded to a disturbance.
