When an Active Shooter Training Drill was held Tuesday morning at the Northeastern Health System Human Resources building, a suspicious-looking character was quickly snared by participants.
Sam Hood, who played the “shooter,” was brought to the property around 8 a.m. as employees arrived to work. Lt. Dexter Scott, with the Tahlequah Police Department said there was a reason for Hood's early arrival.
“He walked around the building and looked around with the backpack on to try and see if he sparked anybody’s suspicion. He opened doors and there were some people who asked him what he needed and he said, ‘No,’ and left,” said Scott.
The Tahlequah Daily Press was on scene as Hood arrived for the exercise, and it was no surprise he was the one playing the “shooter.” He was dressed all in dark clothing, wearing a hoodie, and carrying a backpack.
“We wanted the employees to understand, we believe people who are set out to do this are not normal people. It could be, but we wanted them to realize it’s obvious he is there to do harm so they need to get out,” said Scott.
Hood returned to the property just after 9 a.m., and entered the building. Moments later, shots could be heard coming from inside, and police officers were immediately notified there was an active shooter situation.
Officers were staged in various areas of the city when they were dispatched to the shooting. Scott said the first officer arrived on scene a minute after the initial call. Additional officers showed up shortly afterward and were quick to jump from their vehicles and run toward the shooter.
“On an active shooter situation, you get there as fast as you can, and you get inside to eliminate the threat as quickly as possible,” said Scott.
While some employees ran from the building as officers entered, Scott said a handful of them were found hiding in the office.
“Every office policy is going to be different, but from a law enforcement standpoint, I would tell you to try to get as much distance between you and the shooter until law enforcement arrives. If that means exiting the building, that’s what I would suggest. If you can’t and you’re found by the shooter, it’s fight and it’s not hide,” he said.
Scott said this was a learning experience for the employees and for officers.
“Obviously in situations like that, it’s never going to be perfect, and we don’t need them to be perfect. We need them to be the best they can be in that moment. I think it was an awesome experience all the way around, and I think it was something that we need to continue to do, both sides: NHS and TPD,” he said.
Present were officers and crews with the Tahlequah Police Department; Lt. Brandon Vick, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood, Officers Bronson McNiel, Bryan Swim, and Patrol Capt. Randy Tanner.
NHS EMS Director Mike Cates and Matt Young, EMS clinical coordinator, were at the scene as well.
