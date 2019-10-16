An important alternative tool law enforcement agents have used to subdue dangerous suspects is a Taser, and while painful, it's rarely deadly.
The less-lethal weapon was introduced as an option to help police to take control of fleeing, belligerent, or potentially dangerous suspects who otherwise could have been subjected to firearms.
Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed said he likes having the alternative tool, but nevertheless, he only uses it when it's absolutely necessary.
"Just like anything, you have to work and train with it," he said. "Just like our firearms - and we have to get recertified every year."
Officers who carry Tasers are required to go through an eight-hour training course and a practicum before they can use the weapon on the job.
"You sit through a class and learn how they work and what they're used for," said Reed. "After that, what I had to do was run at the Fire Training Center. We had to climb up and down the stairs and wear ourselves out, and then run over to a stationed dummy and yell 'Taser-Taser-Taser!' and fire off a cartridge effectively."
When a Taser is deployed, two small prongs are discharged and puncture the skin of the intended target. The prongs are connected to insulated copper wire and delivers an electric current of 50,000 volts.
It's designed to disable the body's electrical system to subdue a person. However, some people aren't affected by the 50,000 volts going through their bodies.
"The further the spread of the prongs, the more effectiveness it has," said Reed. "Electricity travels through prong-to-prong, and if I were to get someone in the shoulder with one prong and the other prong in the right leg, there's going to be a current running all the way down their body."
Another tool in the Taser arsenal is the drive-stun. This part is more of a pain-compliant technique without incapacitating the subject. Most Taser models used by police have this capability.
"If you're needing compliance and they're on the ground with their hands underneath them, I feel there's no need to strike them with the prongs," said Reed. "If you're right there on them, you can gain compliance by delivering a drive stun."
If an officer deploys a Taser, he must fill out a use-of-force report. The documentation will include the cartridge serial number and an explanation of the circumstances for the deployment. Accidental deploying of the weapon must also be documented.
Officers may remove the prongs from a person, but if those have struck sensitive areas such as the head, neck, groin, or breast, the suspect may need medical help.
Officers must endure the effects of a Taser before being permitted to carry one. At Tahlequah PD, officers must go through this if they chose to carry, but not every officer is required to carry.
"Having a Taser gives you a different tool at your disposal, instead of having to go hands-on with someone and risking injury to both parties," said Tahlequah Officer Robert Jones. "A lot of times when you produce your Taser, the subject usually complies immediately because they don't want to be struck."
There are guidelines officers must follow when they choose to have the weapon. A Taser must always be carried on the opposite side of the body from the firearm. They must be distinctly marked differently from the duty weapon and other devices.
They should always carry two or more cartridges when they have a Taser, and they can't hold both a firearm and a Taser at the same time.
Before the Taser is deployed, verbal warning must be given to provide the suspect reasonable opportunity to voluntarily comply.
The conduct of the subject who is being confronted, and the seriousness of the offense or the reason for contact, are critical. If subjects demonstrate an intention to be violent to others or themselves, officers are permitted to use the Taser.
Jones said he hasn't had to deploy his Taser during his law enforcement career, but he chooses to get recertified every year to carry.
"It's best to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it," he said.
