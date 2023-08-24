The Tahlequah Police Department will soon be placing a greater emphasis on crime prevention and reduction by creating a Strategic Focus Unit that will analyze crime trends and problem-solving for Tahlequah's ever-changing needs .
“The call volume versus the staffing levels of the police department do not allow for specialized enforcement,” said Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King. “Many days, it is all we can do to answer the calls of citizens. This team will be able to focus on specific problems or projects.”
Officers who want to be part of the extra duty assignment will be selected based on an application process that includes a cover letter and resume submission. The unit will have a team leader who will be a supervisor within TPD, with the police chief being the direct supervisor.
With the opportunity to expand their knowledge, training, and experience, officers who serve on the unit will focus on monthly projects that will include participation in Hero Nights at local schools, narcotics investigations, special traffic enforcement, and more.
“The team will play a large part in the planning of projects from focus to enforcement,” King said. “I feel the community will see immediate impact once the unit is operational."
He pointed out that currently, there are four to six officers on duty at any given time to respond to all the law enforcement needs of Tahlequah.
"This unit will provide an additional four to six officers who can solely focus on the project of that day, focusing on specific areas of concern that citizens have, along with areas we identify through crime analysis," King said.
The police chief added that officers on the Strategic Focus Unit will be getting paid overtime for these shifts and receiving compensatory time off for special training sessions they attend.
“I feel this unit will give us the ability to saturate an issue with officers, whether it is speeders on your residential street or a flop house that has popped up in your neighborhood," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.