TPD to offer safe rides home on New Year's Eve

County and city law enforcement officials are gearing up for the holiday weekend and reminding citizens to be smart during celebrations.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is doing away with free rides to those who may become too impaired to get behind the wheel of a car on New Year's Eve.
"We're not going to do that anymore. We haven't had enough people to take advantage of it. Some thought it was a taxi service or a trap so we're going to focus just on patrol," Sheriff Jason Chennault said.
The sheriff's office will typically have several investigators and administrators working patrol but Chennault said aside from patrol deputies, it will be him and Sgt. James Morgan out on New Year's Eve.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said his department will still offer free rides during the holiday weekend.
"We offer rides anytime of the year but especially New Year's. If you find yourself at a place where you don't need to be driving and you're stranded, call us and we will make sure you get home safe," King said.
King stressed the rides are only to a residence, and not to other bars or parties.
"We would much rather give you a ride than you get behind the wheel when you shouldn't be," he said.
For New Year's Eve, King said TPD would usually get a grant that allowed officers to work overtime. However, since they haven't been awarded the grant for about three years, no additional officers, besides the normal night shift, will be out on patrol during the holiday.
While traffic volumes are low, Chennault and King said they see a lot of calls dealing with family members who are gathered and drinking alcohol.
"We see a lot of arguments, fights, domestic incidents. We honestly don't see a lot of [intoxicated drivers]. I think last year we had two [intoxicated drivers] but we had people out looking for that and working traffic," Chennault said.
Chennault and King said they have no plans to set up road blocks in the city or county this year. However, that doesn't mean the Oklahoma Highway Patrol won't have one set up in Tahlequah.
Depending on call volumes, those needing a ride home from city law enforcement may have to wait for an available officer to respond.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, there were 34 alcohol/drug-related crashes in 2021 that resulted in no deaths.
"Fatalities on Oklahoma roads over the New Year's Day holiday decreased from the previous year and 2021 saw the lowest number of fatalities over the holiday period out of any of the past five years with no fatalities during the reporting period," OHSO stated.
Data indicates the highest number of crashes occurred the Thursday evening and during the daytime hours on Saturday and on Sunday of the New Year's Day weekend.
You can help
If you see someone driving whom you suspect is impaired, call *55 or 911.
