Using cardboard, kebab skewers, and lots of hot glue, locals learned basic mechanics at a DIY Simple Automata class at the Tahlequah Public Library on Feb. 14.
An "automaton" is a type of machine that operates by itself, sometimes powered by a hand crank. These machines have been crafted for centuries, built to move, draw, and play the organ, all through purely mechanical motions. Most were made for the purpose of entertainment.
On Tuesday, TPL Employee Gerran Walker led attendees through the science of automata and instructed them on how to build one out of simple materials like corrugated cardboard and foam sheets.
After everyone built boxes to contain their automaton's mechanism, Walker instructed attendees on how to cut "cams" out of foam sheets.
"The cam is the main gear that moves when we turn a crank, and a crank follower is a secondary gear that follows whatever the first gear does," said Walker.
Different cam shapes, Walker explained, create different patterns of motion - up and down, round and round, a combination of the both, and so on. Uniquely shaped cams and multiple of them together can create complex motion. The cam follower, however, does have to be circular or the mechanism will not work.
Attendees set to crafting their automata. In each project, two wooden skewer were driven through the cardboard vessel perpendicular to each other, with the cam on the horizontal skewer and the cam follower on the vertical one. The two cams interfaced and as Walker demonstrated, twisting the bottom stick produced a twisting motion in the vertical one.
Walker attached a flag the top of her automaton and cranked the mechanism, causing it to it spin in a circle.
Through trial and error, class attendees were successful in making their automata move as well.
Jennifer Cruwell said she came to the class because it seemed interesting and neat.
"This is something I've never done before, but it's super-cool," said Cruwell.
Katina Smith-Lipton would like to construct more automata in the future.
"I think I'll stick to cardboard for bit before venturing into [more complex automata]," said Smith-Lipton, gesturing to a wooden automata with multiple moving parts on the library television.
