A cooking class Dec. 15 at the Tahlequah Public Library offered tips on how to use puff pastry and seasoned crackers to create savory appetizers.
Jane Adams, library clerk, began the class by demonstrating how to mix together oil, spices, and saltine crackers in a plastic bag, shake gently to distribute the ingredients evenly, and bake to serve at holiday parties.
As Adams explained the logistics of rolling out the puff pastry dough, participants talked among themselves and laughed together at the challenge.
“I like spending time with neighbors, and it gets you out of your comfort zone, learning new cooking techniques,” said Mauri Rini, a regular attendee of the cooking classes.
Adams said she got interested in cooking after taking classes at a community college many years ago.
“I’ve been cooking for years and years, and when they asked me to do a series, I agreed to do the cooking series,” said Adams.
With no oven in the library, Adams chooses recipes for the class that can be easily prepared and taken home for people to finish baking. A future class is planned for using an air fryer to prepare a whole meal in one pan.
Adams said attendees like to come to the classes to meet new people. Over the course of time, they become friends and look forward to seeing one another at future events.
NyeKeisha Marshall and her husband, Daniel Marshall, bring their family to many of the library’s free programs. She said the cooking classes give her good ideas for food preparation. Their children participate in other classes, like the one that was held concurrently in another room, wherein they created Christmas ornaments.
Cherokee Lowe, TPL branch manager, said the purpose for offering these opportunities to the public is to educate.
“This is something libraries have offered for years,” said Lowe.
Lowe said the funding comes from many sources, including donations from the public and local businesses, Friends of the Library, books sales, and grants.
The Cherokee National Youth Choir will perform later this month at the library. Musicians, such as Mondo Phonics and Bear Creek Singers, are also slated to be a part of future planned events.
“The acoustics in this building are great, and being surrounded by books, while listening to the music, is wonderful,” said Lowe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.