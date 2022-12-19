Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwesterly wind gusts of 25 to near 40 mph are forecast within the watch area Thursday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&