The Tahlequah Public Library will celebrate National Library Week from Sunday, April 3 to Saturday, April 9 with different activities throughout the week, including daily drawings and coloring sheets.
Monday through Saturday the library will hold daily drawings for library swag. Patrons just need to come in and check out an item to be entered. At the end of the week, all of the entries will be entered for a grand prize drawing, a book lamp.
• Sunday, April 3: For Sharing Sunday, share a social media post about the library.
• Monday, April 4: For Mentioning Monday, mention your favorite TV series or book that you enjoyed from the library.
• Tuesday, April 5: For True Love Tuesday, also National Library Workers Day, show library workers some love.
• Wednesday, April 6: For Work outside Wednesday, also National Library Outreach Day, share library resources with your friends and family.
• Thursday, April 7: For Turn in Thursday, those who have items that need returned should drop them off.
• Friday, April 8: On Free Time Friday, those who have an extra minute in the day are invited to visit the library.
• Saturday, April 9: On Selfie Saturday. post a photo of you and your favorite book and tag the library.
