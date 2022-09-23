Cherokee County residents spread a little good cheer during the "Make Your Own Kindness Sign" event at the Tahlequah Public Library Sept. 22.
"We're still in the middle of a pandemic," said Tahlequah Public Library Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe. "We're coming out of it. It's getting better, but I think spreading joy and kindness is never harmful."
She said the sign creation was used to help urge library patrons to find their voice. September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, so library staff developed the theme "Find Your Voice at the La-la-la Library." Lowe said they use events and themes such as this to draw people to the library and encourage them to sign up for a library card.
"Our goal is to connect patrons to information - whatever information they may seek," said Lowe. "We provide a lot of services and we consider ourselves to be a valuable asset to the community, because we do combine so many different resources and so much information. It's a way for us to sort of connect with our community and be valuable and relevant and just fun."
Event attendee Rochelle Lewis observed that the session was geared toward every age group.
"Everybody can be creative and use their different talents in different ways," said Lewis
Lewis, who attended the event with her husband, Jason, and her daughter, Emery, said the workshop was a good activity for her family.
"I think it's awesome," said Lewis. "I think it's a fun activity to do with my family. It gets us out of the house. It gets us talking about different topics and [we get to] use our art skills."
Lewis thinks the library having an artistic space allows people who claim to not be as artistic, such as herself, to express themselves.
"I think, specifically in Tahlequah, people try to be kind and supportive, and they really try to come together as a community," said Lowe.
Sandra Abel, another attendee, agreed the group is for everyone, since there is no age limit for coloring or to be artistic.
Going to interactive events like this not only helps Abel stretch her artistic muscles, but it allows her to meet and mingle with others in a safe environment.
"For me, since I'm older, it's difficult sometimes to meet new people," said Abel. "You can't always go to Walmart and meet new people."
Lowe said since Tahlequah is home to a fair number of artistic people, it's nice to try to bring them together.
"A lot of times we get stuck behind our phones and we don't actually talk to people," said Lowe. "It's nice to be able to do that at the library and communicate with each other face to face."
