Tahlequah Public Library offers community members a chance to shiver through a spooky reading challenge.
Library Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton said the “Goosebumps Reading Challenge” has 10 different activities to complete until Oct. 31.
Newton said she created the challenge because October marks the 30th anniversary of the “Goosebumps” franchise, and its spookiness factor fits with the Halloween season.
“They’re just fun. Plus you might set out of your comfort zone of reading something,” said Newton.
Participants have to download the Beanstack app or use the Beanstack website to register and enter information needed to complete the activity. After each task, the participant receives a badge and a set number of tickets for a drawing featuring two grand prizes: a Goosebumps-inspired board game and five books from the series.
TPL Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe came up with the idea for the contest and helped to determine what kind of challenges they wanted to use.
“We have Beanstack and I was like, ‘It’s the 30th anniversary. We need to do a challenge,’” said Lowe. “Then I thought, 'October is the perfect time because it’s about scary stuff,' and then we kind of worked together on what the challenges would be for the badges.”
Some of the activities include reading several “Goosebumps” books, making food crafts, completing word searches, and creating slime.
The challenge has 58 people from Tahlequah registered in the contest, with 231 signed up from other library branches.
Sheri Gourd is participating with her child in the “Goosebumps Reading Challenge.” One of the reasons Gourd got involved with the contest was because she has enjoyed several other reading challenges the library has offered.
“It helps me to read more because I keep track of the pages and the time I read, and with ‘Goosebumps,’ I was like 17 when the [series] started coming out, so it wasn’t my age group it was targeted to,” said Gourd. “It’s been kind of neat to read some of these books I was never really exposed to.”
Gourd said she believes the competition not only encourages people to read more, but it allows different age groups to connect and have conversations about the same topic, such as a parent discussing the book with a child.
The challenge is not just for kids; all ages can participate. Newton hopes the generation that enjoyed the book series when it first came out can connect with their kids through the competition.
“We hope kids have fun and enjoy ‘Goosebumps,' and maybe even learn something new about [it],” said Newton. “‘Goosebumps’ has been around for 30 years. It might spark a whole other generation of [people to enjoy] the series.”
Get involved
Individuals who want to participate in the challenge can download the Beanstack app or go to https://eols.beanstack.com/reader365 to register for the contest.
